Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages homes, cars

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews responded to the area near Boyle and Catawba avenues near the 10 Freeway just before midnight Wednesday.

Officials at the scene said the fire may have started at some type of pallet or truck yard before it spread to the adjacent property with homes. Several cars were also seen engulfed in flames.

At one point, the incident was upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire as crews contended with whipping winds up to 50mph blowing through the area. The fire was eventually extinguished and no injuries were reported.

