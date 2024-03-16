Fontana football community helps former player's family after they lost home during a recent fire

One community member has even organized two charity football games to help the family get back on their feet.

A SoCal family is getting help from the community after they lost their home during a fire: "I never would have expected this to happen in a million years."

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- During a heartbreaking visit this week, Giovanna Cruz walked through a house in Bloomington that was once a beautiful home.

The soot-covered walls are a reminder of everything that was lost two weeks ago when flames tore through her family's home.

"I never would have expected this to happen in a million years," she said.

The family of five and a guest escaped with only the clothes on their backs and their pets. But the home, cars and Cruz's home business are now all gone. The printing machinery and inventory for her custom made T-shirts, sweaters and lapel pins were lost in the fire.

"I thought my homeowner's insurance would cover my personal property," said Cruz shaking her head. "So, my business is a total loss, all my inventory is a total loss. My car is gone, and now I owe on that."

On top of the devastating losses, thieves ransacked the house to steal what little remained untouched by the fire and smoke.

Just as the tragedies seem to be piling on, a community built on her son's involvement with the Kaiser High School football team came into help.

"I saw Giovanna's post, it just tore my heart," said Gabriela Vanderbush. "I said it is time to spring into action and I didn't take no for an answer."

The sons of both Vanderbush and Cruz played football together before graduating last year. Vanderbush opened up her home to the Cruz family after the fire and has since organized two charity football games to help the family get back on their feet.

Plus, the community has already stepped in to help in other ways.

"I am so blessed that people did step up and open up their doors, not just to us and our animals, but Fontana Police already donated car seats. I had someone from New York donate a stroller," said Cruz.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the Cruz family with other essentials like finding an apartment to rent and buying a new car.