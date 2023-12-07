Fontana mother and 2 young children go missing, prompting urgent search by police

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fontana woman and her two young children went missing Wednesday night, prompting an urgent search by authorities.

In a statement, the Fontana Police Department said it was "actively investigating a critical missing persons case" involving 33-year-old Elizabeth Castrejon and her children, 9-year-old Athena Mendoza and 2-year-old Avery Martinez.

Castrejon recently relocated to Fontana and has no local family or friends, police said, adding that she may be dealing with "an undiagnosed mental health condition."

The mother left her home near the intersection of Wabash and Palmetto Avenue at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday on foot, without her phone or wallet, and was last seen pushing her children in a wagon, similar to the one shown in a photo released by investigators, a news release said.

The woman was wearing a black sweater and black yoga pants at the time of her disappearance. Athena was wearing a gray sweater along with pink and purple pants, while Avery was dressed in a gray shirt and red, white, and blue American flag shorts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to immediately contact 911 or the Fontana Police Department at their non-emergency number (909) 350-7700.

