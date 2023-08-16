Fontana police shoot, wound armed off-duty law enforcement officer on golf course

Police shot and wounded a man who was allegedly armed on a Fontana golf course.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was allegedly armed with two handguns was shot and wounded by police on a golf course in Fontana Tuesday.

The suspect is an off-duty law enforcement officer, according to neighbors, although it's unclear which agency he works for.

Police initially responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive.

The man who opened fire inside the home walked away from the scene with two handguns and was later found near the Sierra Lakes Golf Course, police said.

"When I came out, he had just walked over to the golf course and you hear the gunshots. I'm in awe because over here nothing like that happens," neighbor Myesha Dowe said.

At some point when officers confronted the man on the golf course, police opened fire on him. The suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear if the suspect, whose name was not released, fired back at officers. Further details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The shooting appeared to have happened on the course next to a clubhouse, according to footage from AIR7 HD.

Neighbors say the suspect is a law enforcement officer. They added that he helps keep an eye on the neighborhood. Friends say he was apparently having some sort of mental issue.

No officers were injured in the incident.