Fontana youth softball coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested a Fontana man who worked as a youth softball coach on allegations that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

Joel Sanchez Madrigal, 47, was taken into custody on Sunday in Bloomington, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Madrigal was booked on suspicion of contacting a minor to solicit sex, lewd acts and attempted sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14 years old by force. He was later released on $120,000 bail.

"Deputies believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Madrigal's booking photograph due to the fact Madrigal was a girl's youth softball coach," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or other incidents involving Madrigal, is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fontana Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).