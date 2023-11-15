The Fontana City Council has approved an ordinance requiring street vendors to pay an impound fee if their belongings are confiscated by code enforcement.

Fontana council OKs ordinance requiring street vendors to pay impound fees for confiscated property

Council members voted on the ordinance at a Tuesday night meeting.

Mayor Acquanetta Warren also spoke out about violent rhetoric being directed at city officials over ordinances affecting street vendors.

An ordinance cracking down on unlicensed street vendors in Fontana is drawing community anger.

Last month, protests were held outside the mayor's home over an ordinance that allows unlicensed street vendors to be arrested and charged with misdemeanors.

Street vendors say the ordinances criminalize their work.