WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fontana council OKs ordinance requiring street vendors to pay impound fees for confiscated property

KABC logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 11:14PM
Fontana OKs ordinance cracking down on unlicensed street vendors
EMBED <>More Videos

The Fontana City Council has approved an ordinance requiring street vendors to pay an impound fee if their belongings are confiscated by code enforcement.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Fontana City Council has approved an ordinance requiring street vendors to pay an impound fee if their belongings are confiscated by code enforcement.

Council members voted on the ordinance at a Tuesday night meeting.

Mayor Acquanetta Warren also spoke out about violent rhetoric being directed at city officials over ordinances affecting street vendors.

Tempers flare over ordinance that cracks down on unlicensed street vendors in Fontana

An ordinance cracking down on unlicensed street vendors in Fontana is drawing community anger.

Last month, protests were held outside the mayor's home over an ordinance that allows unlicensed street vendors to be arrested and charged with misdemeanors.

Street vendors say the ordinances criminalize their work.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW