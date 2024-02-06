3rd teen dies after violent crash at end of Fontana high-speed chase

The teens were identified as two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old, all students at Carter High School in Rialto.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Fontana left three young teenagers dead, authorities confirmed.

The deadly crash happened late Saturday night at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Cypress Avenue after officers attempted to pull over a white Nissan Sentra for "vehicle code violations," according to the Fontana Police Department.

The driver did not stop and a brief pursuit ensued, at times exceeding 100 miles per hour. The suspect eventually lost control and collided with a police vehicle that was responding to the chase, authorities said.

A total of four people were inside the Nissan.

On Monday, police identified the victims as 15-year-old Robert Rias, 15-year-old Omar Pitts, and 14-year-old Domonic Adams Jr. Rias and Adams died at the scene while Pitts died at the hospital.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss," read a statement from the Fontana Police Department. "We recognize the profound impact that incidents like these have on our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy."

The driver, who hasn't been identified, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The three teens were students at Carter High School in Rialto.

"The District is heartbroken in the loss of our three young students," said Rialto USD spokesperson Syeda Jafri. "Social-emotional support for students and staff began this morning and will continue at Carter High School and schools where students and staff have been impacted by this tragedy. The District also wishes the three surviving individuals a full recovery. This will be a challenging week for our education community but we will remain resilient."

Meanwhile, two officers in the patrol unit that was hit were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said one officer has been released, and the other officer is still being treated for his injuries.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.