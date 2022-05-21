With rising food costs, advocates want to increase food access to undocumented Californians

VERNON (KABC) -- City leaders and food access advocates want Governor Gavin Newsom to do more when it comes to feeding Californians.Earlier this month, Newsom announced a revised state budget plan which would remove exclusions to the California Food Assistance Program for Californians 55 and older regardless of immigration status. Yet, food access advocates like the Food4all coalition want all ages to be included."If you qualify for CalFresh program, you should have the ability to obtain the dollars to be able to feed your kids," said Assembly Member Miguel Santiago, of the 53rd District.According to a study from the Food4All coalition in partnership with UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, 45% of undocumented Californians face food insecurity."We're pushing for a budget that includes over $500 million to be able to feed those who are the hungriest in the state of California," said SantiagoThis comes at a time where food costs are rising. The United States Department of Agriculture predicts consumers could be spending up to 4% more on food by the end of the year.Newsom has until the end of June to finalize the budget.