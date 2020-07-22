Community & Events

1500 families receive week's worth of food to help navigate tough times due to Covid-19

The L.A. Regional Food Bank helps hundreds of the area's food insecure during the Covid-19 pandemic by hosting another distribution event.
MISSION HILLS (KABC) -- Food insecurity has become a major issue for a growing number of people during the pandemic. To address the need, the L-A Regional Food Bank has been hosting food distribution events all around the Southland, including Mission Hills.

It shows the City of Angels living up to its name, with dozens of volunteers out once again: managing traffic, and loading boxes of food into vehicles.

'We really need help in these times," said Sonia Martinez from Pacoima. "This is very hard. It's not easy."

1500 families will receive a week's worth of food at this distribution at Mission Hill's Brand Park.

"We arrived at 5:30 in the morning and people were already looking for where to line up," said Hilda Ayala, Programs Director, LA Regional Food Bank.

The LA Regional Food Bank has been organizing these distributions for four months now. The food bank is distributing 80% more food now, than the first two months of this year.

Fortunately, donations have also increased. But with SoCal students not returning to school this fall, the food bank is expecting even more demand.

"We have children who are not being fed regularly at schools like they usually are. And we have children at home who are asking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks not just five days a week but all days," said Ayala.

Next week, two more major food distributions are planned, though their locations haven't yet been determined. Until then, if you are need of food, visit the LA Regional Food Banks's website to find a food pantry near you.
