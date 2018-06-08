Two food companies are facing a lawsuit after they were accused of manufacturing baby formulas with dangerously elevated levels of lead.The lawsuit filed on Thursday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office named Graceleigh Inc. and Nutraceutical Corporation as defendants, asserting that testing of their baby formulas revealed lead levels that exceed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provisional daily intake levels for children under 6.The complaint also states that the baby formula in question caused lead exposures between 13 and 15 times the maximum allowable dose level under California law."When parents give their toddlers formula, they need to have peace of mind that the product they are giving them is safe and free of lead," District Attorney Tony Rackauckas was quoted as saying in a statement.The brand names of the formula products are Sammy's Milk and Peaceful Planet.Lead exposure can lead to brain damage, stunted development and behavioral issues."In this particular case, whether it's a known product, then you're going to definitely want to make sure that those children who've been exposed have their pediatrician do that lead levels on them to make sure that it's not at a level that requires treatment," said Dr. Daniel McCrimons, a pediatrician.Both companies have been ordered to recall the formula. They have agreed to stop selling the products in California.The Orange County District Attorney's Office and nine others are part of the lawsuit.