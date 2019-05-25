Boyle Heights taco truck gets love from Chrissy Teigen

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chrissy Teigen is known for being a foodie on social media, and her favorite taco spot is in Boyle Heights."So good, my favorite tacos in the planet," Teigen said about "Tacos Y Birria La Unica."The taco truck has catered for Teigen multiple times at production sets and her house."Her manager calls me one day to tell us if we could go cater for her at her house in Beverly Hills," said Yasmany Mendoza, owner of La Unica. "For us it was something huge, something big."The food truck is currently on 2840 E. Olympic Blvd. Mendoza said his business is doing more than just good."It was doing good before," Mendoza said. "Once she tried our tacos...it blew up."Teigen's favorite dish, the quesataco, is a crunchy tortilla filled with goat birria and melted cheese."It's crunchy, it's juicy and meaty," described Irene Wong, a new customer."This is my number one spot," said Skye Luna, a frequent customer.Both, Wong and Luna tracked down this place because of Teigen's social media. Wong is visiting from New York and is staying in Venice."You can't really put a price on delicious tacos," Wong said. "It cost more money for me to go back and forth than the actual tacos.""It's like an explosion in your mouth," Luna said. "The tortilla is very crunchy, the cheese is melted.""This is my first time being here and I love it," said Rafael Paz, a Lyft driver.Paz was eating his first round of tacos while he was waiting in line to order his second round."One of my rides took me to this spot," Paz said. "I am Mexican, I have the instinct of really good places for tacos so I decided to come back."These tacos are in high demand, and Mendoza has customers from all over the world."Our dream is to open more food trucks and our goal is to have a restaurant," Mendoza said.Mendoza will open his second taco truck soon. It will pop up somewhere in Los Angeles.