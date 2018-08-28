CIRCLE OF HEALTH

California Pizza Kitchen offers cauliflower crust pizza on the kids menu

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids got a chance to taste-test some cauliflower crust at California Pizza Kitchen in Century City.

By
CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Along with garlic, at a recent taste test at California Pizza Kitchen in Century City, these kids couldn't detect or didn't seem to care about cauliflower in their pizza crust.

CPK Culinary Innovation specialist Brian Sullivan says they launched a cauliflower crust option in January for the regular menu, but decided August was the month to make cauliflower crust available for the kids menu.

"Cauliflower is riced into the cheese and the dough and it is all mixed in and very crispy. We use a little bit of cheese, a little bit of rice flour. It's also gluten-free," said Sullivan.

To the naked eye there is no cauliflower to be seen.

These kids were brought in for a low-key trial run. Pineapple and Canadian bacon, plain cheese, and of course pepperoni pizza were sampled.

Some kids were pleased about the proper portions served as the little pizzas don't make their tummy hurt.

The cauliflower crust will set you back a bit more dough though.

It's $1.50 more for kids pizza, $2.50 for the regular size.

And for big kids there's also something called the "duo." This is California veggie pizza complete with an awesome-looking salad.

Pizza might be the name of the game but Sullivan and his team offer more than just a slice or two: Interesting salads, planked grilled salmon, even pasta with zucchini spirals to up the health ante.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood coachCircle of Healthfun stuffpizzaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
Is social media making you overeat?
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
E. Coli beef recall impacts California Safeway stores
OJI Sushi & Sake Bar now open in Pasadena
It's a date: Indulge on Japanese eats at these top upscale Beverly Hills eateries
Vegan fast-food spot Monty's Good Burger makes Koreatown debut
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
Woman said priest sexually abused her and LA Archdiocese covered it up
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
VIDEO: Ohio exterminator clears nearly 1,000 hornets from car
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Show More
Proposed underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium gets public hearing
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
More News