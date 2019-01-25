VALENTINE'S DAY

Conversation doughnuts are here to fill the heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts this Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Sweethearts conversation candies aren't available this Valentine's Day, but you can still get in the spirit of Valentine's Day with a conversation doughnut. (Krispy Kreme)

Danny Clemens
Sweethearts conversation candies aren't on the shelves this Valentine's Day, but you'll still be able to pass a sweet message along to your crush with a conversation doughnut.

Krispy Kreme announced their limited-edition line of holiday treats Thursday, showing off a colorful collection of heart-shaped doughnuts decorated with pastel icing and short phrases in the style of the popular conversation hearts. They include timeless Sweethearts expressions like "Love," Call me," "Say yes" and "Crazy 4 U" as well as trendier options like "All the feels," "DM me" and "So extra."

Sweethearts lovers are mourning the temporary loss of the Valentine's Day favorite after Necco, the company that produced the candies for more than a century, went bankrupt last year. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May but won't be able to get the candies back in stores in time for Valentine's Day 2019.

It's not yet clear when Sweethearts will return to production, though other brands produce similar candies. Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw told the Associated Press that he wants to ensure he can meet customer expectations before reintroducing the candy.

Krispy Kreme's take on the classic features four different fillings: cake batter, strawberry, raspberry and chocolate. They'll be available in participating stores starting Jan. 30.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocietybuzzworthyfun stuffdonutsvalentine's daycandykrispy kremedesserts
VALENTINE'S DAY
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Surveillance video released in murder of man slain morning after Valentine's Day
Boy, 8, saves classmate choking on candy
LA's flower mall offers last-minute Valentine's options
More valentine's day
FOOD & DRINK
Jon & Vinny's brings Italian fare to Brentwood
Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Los Angeles
The 3 coolest new cocktail bars to check out in Los Angeles
Find bubble tea and more at Melrose's new Percolate
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
Anaheim man arrested in road-rage caught on video
Rams fan has collected decades of team memorabilia
Police chase ends in crash on 118; burglary suspects at large
10-year-old boy becomes youngest in NJ to bowl perfect game
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Show More
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
SoCal freeway ExpressLanes to be available without transponders
Church volunteer arrested for allegedly touching boys inappropriately
Several airports see delays due to government shutdown
Bellflower: Man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor
More News