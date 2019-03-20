Food & Drink

'Dirty Dozen 2019': List ranks fruits, vegetables with the most pesticides

Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released a list of fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue.

The list includes the top 12 veggies and fruits found to have highest amount of pesticide residue.

The first three items on the list include strawberries, spinach and kale. Other "dirty" foods include cherries and nectarines.

Among the most "cleanest" are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.

Researchers warn consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues concerning cancer and fertility.

View the full "Dirty Dozen" list by visiting www.ewg.org
