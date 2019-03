LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's something to get you even more excited for Opening Day: the Dodgers unveiling some food options at Dodger Stadium for the upcoming season.You can try the Monster 16 and a half-inch Going Yard Sausage.Or how about a new pineapple-stuffed Dodger Sausage, or a four-taco plate with chips and salsa?There are even new vegetarian options like the Beyond Meat Burger, served with a plant-based patty.