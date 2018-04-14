LOS ANGELES (KABC) --There's a craft beer revolution brewing in Los Angeles and Latinos are a big part of the movement.
Vista L.A. explored local beer culture, talked to women in brewing and highlighted Latino-owned breweries and hot spots catering to draft brew enthusiasts on the eastside of L.A.
THE HISTORY OF BREWING IN L.A., MAKING PROGRESS
Los Angeles County Brewers Guild
https://labrewersguild.org/
https://labeerweek.org/
Progress Brewing (South El Monte)
http://www.progress-brewing.com/
LATINO-OWNED AND CRAFTED
La Chuperia (Lincoln Heights)
1145 N Mission Rd,
Los Angeles, CA 90033
(626) 354-0267
Spin Lounge (Whittier)
https://thespinlounge.com/
Colonia Publica (Whittier)
http://www.coloniagroupinc.com/
Whittier Brewing Company
(Opens early 2018)
WHERE CRAFT BREWS WERE REBORN AND LATINAS IN THE INDUSTRY
Eagle Rock Brewery (Glassell Park)
http://www.eaglerockbrewery.com/
http://www.eaglerockbrewery.com/womens-beer-forum/
Mumford Brewery (Downtown L.A.)
http://www.mumfordbrewing.com/
HOME BREWS
SoCal Cerveceros - Homebrew Club
http://www.socalcerveceros.org/
