free food

Free donuts! Dunkin', Krispy Kreme offer delicious deals for National Donut Day

For many in the country, it symbolizes breakfast on the go, but Friday highlights the past wartime value of doughnuts (or donuts).

The first Friday of June is National Doughnut Day.

The Salvation Army created the day in 1938 to honor not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in World War I.

These ladies were called the Salvation Army Lassies.

They used the treats to boost the morale of the troops.

Now, doughnuts commonly boost the morale of those craving a sweet fix.

At Dunkin', you can get a free donut, as they spell it, with the purchase of a beverage.



At Krispy Kreme, you can get a free doughnut of your choice to celebrate the day.In fact, Krispy Kreme has been celebrating all week long - giving out free doughnuts since Monday!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'krispy kremedunkin' donutsdonuts
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Janelle Monáe and team provide free meals in Inglewood during pandemic
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands join protests across SoCal over George Floyd death
Off-duty Long Beach police officer killed in motorcycle crash
Man arrested for brandishing rifle at driver in Sherman Oaks
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Shooting in Chinatown leaves 1 dead, another wounded
Deputy in Diamond Bar fires pepper balls into ground, sends protesters into panic
3 mountain lion kittens born in Santa Monica Mountains
Show More
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores
Police arrest man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during OC protest
Peaceful sit-in protest and march held in downtown Long Beach
VIDEO: Highland protesters' Black Lives Matter banner vandalized
More TOP STORIES News