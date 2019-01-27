Food & Drink

1.4 million Girl Scout cookie packages arrive in Orange County

If your doorbell rings, you might want to answer it because Girl Scout Cookie season is here.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- If your doorbell rings, you might want to answer it because Girl Scout Cookie season is here.

On Saturday, volunteers started mobilizing the merchandise in Orange County. They call it their "mega delivery."

More than 1.4 million packages of cookies were distributed at two locations. Over 2,000 volunteers helped picked up the cookies for their troops.

Organizers say the cookie sales help girls gain valuable business skills.

"All of the proceeds of the Girl Scouts of Orange County sales stay right here in Orange County and help the girls fund their experience," said Vikki Shepp, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. "We know that through this program, girls learn how to be entrepreneurs, and we have many CEOs and fabulous business women who say they got their start doing a Girl Scout Cookie program."

Nine varieties of cookies will be sold in Orange County, including a new gluten-free caramel chocolate chip cookie.
