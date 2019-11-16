Food & Drink

Ground beef sold at Stater Bros. under recall for possible salmonella

File photo

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 34,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Stater Bros. is being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, health officials said Friday.

The beef was produced by Central Valley Meat Co., based in Hanford, Calif.

The USDA says 10 patients in six states in August and September were identified as developing salmonella from beef traced to the company.

The beef was shipped to Stater Bros. retail locations in California.

According to the USDA, the ground beef items were produced on July 23, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. chub packages of "STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT" with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

2-lb. chub packages of "STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT" with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

20-lb. cases containing "STATER BROS 93/7 Ground Beef 10# Chub 10 Lb. Chubs/ 2 Count" with lot 19204 on the case label and Use By 08-14-19.

While the products are past their use-by dates, the USDA is concerned some consumers may have frozen the beef for later consumption. Anyone who has these products should throw them out or return them to the original store of purchase.
