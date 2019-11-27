- Take the drumsticks off. Cut around the joint.
- Cut into the breast meat above where the drumstick was. Cut it all the way to the bone.
- Then on top, find the breast bone, and cut the same side of the breast right down along the breast bone.
- You'll be able to take off the breast meat in one piece and remove the skin.
- Carve the meat and place on platter. Lay the skin on top for a nice presentation.
- Cut the dark meat right off the bone.
- Add the meat to the platter and garnish.
How to carve a turkey like a pro
Here is a step-by-step guide to carving your turkey like a pro.
