Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12

Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12.

Steve Daniels
Krispy Kreme has a holiday gift for us all next week with the return of the "Day of the Dozens" doughnut promotion.

If you buy a dozen doughnuts on Wednesday, Dec. 12, you can buy a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for only $1.

"A dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 is a sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!" said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The North Carolina-based company is offering the deal at 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

Krispy Kreme also recently rolled out holiday-themed doughnuts.
