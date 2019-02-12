West LA's iconic Apple Pan sold to entertainment mogul Irving Azoff

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- West LA's beloved Apple Pan restaurant is switching owners.
Former owner Sunny Sherman, the granddaughter of the original founders, confirmed to LAist that the burger parlor has been sold to Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli.
Azoff, 71, is an entertainment mogul whose credits include managing the Eagles for 40 years and formerly serving as the head of Ticketmaster and Live Nation. He is currently chairman and CEO of Azoff MSG Entertainment, a joint venture with the Madison Square Garden Company.
Sherman says after three generations of operating the family business, it's time to put her own family first again.
She plans to care for her mother, Martha Gamble, who also helped run the restaurant.
Sherman says the Azoffs are longtime customers of The Apple Pan and have no plans to change or close the restaurant.
The Apple Pan has been a fixture on Pico Boulevard near Westwood Boulevard since 1947.
