Long Beach chef teaches the art of tamales

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For Chef Luis Navarro, Christmas time means tamales.

"What makes it special is that you have to unwrap it." said the chef and owner of Lola's Mexican Cuisine. "It's almost like a present."

Navarro started teaching the community how to make tamales years ago, but he decided to host a class at his Bixby Knolls restaurant this year. The first class sold out immediately.

"It's about bringing people together," said the Executive Director of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, Blair Cohn. "When you look at everyone's faces, they're joking around an having a good time:.mission accomplished."
