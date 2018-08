After 40 years of service, the Marie Callender's flagship restaurant in the Miracle Mile area of L.A. is closing Sunday.The decision to shut down Callender's Grill reportedly comes after the landlord doubled the rent last week.Callender's Grill had deviated from the traditional Marie Callender's by offering cocktails and wine along with a fancier menu.The restaurant is located on Wilshire Boulevard near South Curson Avenue.