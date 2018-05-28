FOOD & DRINK

Melons in Japan sell for record $29,000 at auction

EMBED </>More Videos

How good are $29,000 melons? Some people in Japan are about to find out after a two Yubari melons reportedly sold at auction for a record amount.

YUBARI, Japan --
How much would you pay for fresh fruit? How about $29,000? That's how much two melons sold for at auction in Japan, according to Fortune Magazine.

It's a new record for the most expensive melons ever. The report says the fruits were grown in the municipality of Yubari, which is known for its melons.

A fruit and vegetable packing company called Hokuyu Pack purchased the pricey treats to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the firm's establishment.

Hokuyu Pack plans to put the luxury melons on display before cutting them up and sharing with customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfruitbizarrejapanauctionrecordu.s. & worldbuzzworthyNorthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News