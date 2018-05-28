Melons in Japan sell for record $29,000 at auction

How much would you pay for fresh fruit? How about $29,000? That's how much two melons sold for at auction in Japan, according to Fortune Magazine.It's a new record for the most expensive melons ever. The report says the fruits were grown in the municipality of Yubari, which is known for its melons.A fruit and vegetable packing company called Hokuyu Pack purchased the pricey treats to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the firm's establishment.Hokuyu Pack plans to put the luxury melons on display before cutting them up and sharing with customers.