On Figueroa in Highland Park, Otoño is a new restaurant from Owner/Chef Teresa Montaño.The menu is Spanish-inspired menu with market-driven mains.Montaño set out to offer classic Spanish dishes, but also draws on her own culinary creativity and palette that's reflected in the menu.The paella served here is the house gem, a specialty must-have. Montaño traveled throughout Valencia, Spain studying the art of paella -- bringing those rich flavors to life at Otoño.Happy hour, dubbed "Siesta Hour," here offers fabulous cocktails, Gin Tonics and a variety of tapas.