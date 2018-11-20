VISTA L.A.

Otoño: Highland Park's new neighborhood Spanish restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica Dominguez
HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
On Figueroa in Highland Park, Otoño is a new restaurant from Owner/Chef Teresa Montaño.

The menu is Spanish-inspired menu with market-driven mains.

Montaño set out to offer classic Spanish dishes, but also draws on her own culinary creativity and palette that's reflected in the menu.

The paella served here is the house gem, a specialty must-have. Montaño traveled throughout Valencia, Spain studying the art of paella -- bringing those rich flavors to life at Otoño.

Happy hour, dubbed "Siesta Hour," here offers fabulous cocktails, Gin Tonics and a variety of tapas.

www.otonorestaurant.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvista l.a.communityfooddiversityrestaurantsocietylets eat
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Cultural center for kids
Día de los Muertos taqueria
'Top Chef' alum opens Mexican steakhouse in Whittier
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
More vista l.a.
FOOD & DRINK
Healthy Thanksgiving: recipes without gluten, dairy
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal will cost you?
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Feast your eyes on the best Santa Ana businesses to visit before Thanksgiving
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2.5 million travelers to pass through LAX
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Healthy Thanksgiving: recipes without gluten, dairy
White nationalist pleads guilty in connection with violence at OC rally
97-year-old woman and dog have nowhere to go after Woolsey Fire
Principal in court after being charged in fatal suspected DUI crash
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Procession held for Gardena officer killed in crash
Show More
Man to file lawsuit against Santa Monica over employee sex-crime accusations
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
Thanksgiving tips: How to bake the perfect pie
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
More News