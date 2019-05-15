Pork prices expected to rise to an all-time high

Bacon lovers listen to this: The price of pork is expected to rise at record levels later this year.
Officials say African swine fever is killing off China's pork industry, and its entire population could shrink by a third this year.
So how will that affect prices at the grocery store? Experts say China is the world's largest consumer of pork.
Providers may not be able to keep up with demand, which could cause the price surge.
