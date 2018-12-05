EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4837416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If animal rights activists get their way, we'll soon be saying "bring home the tofu," not the bacon.

Los Angeles could soon have a lot more dining options for vegans.Legislation set to be introduced Wednesday would require large entertainment venues and movie theaters to offer at least one vegan protein option.Los Angeles International Airport would also be required to provide vegan meals in each terminal.More details about the bill are expected in a news conference Wednesday led by Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, who represents the 5th District in Los Angeles.