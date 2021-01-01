Food & Drink

Local regulars keep Willowbrook burger joint Hawkins House of Burgers afloat during pandemic

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- While many restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, Hawkins House of Burgers in Willowbrook is putting out hundreds of orders daily, thanks to its loyal customer base.

"I've been coming here since I was in my mom's tummy. And after that, I've been coming ever since. I like their burgers, I like their fries," said Alexus Malone.

Like every other restaurant, Hawkins House has had to adjust during the pandemic, but they aren't worried about going out of business.

"My dad would always say take care of your community and they will always take care of you," said owner Cynthia Hawkins. "And they have taken care of us through this pandemic...we have been so blessed because of the loyalty of our customers."

The restaurant has been serving burgers since the 1980s.

