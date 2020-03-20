Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Becky Worley​
NEW YORK -- Many of us will be looking to take a break from cooking, but aren't sure if it's a good idea to order takeout.

In the age of coronavirus: is it safe to get delivery?

Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease specialist says - order away. Her guidance?

"No contact with the delivery person," Dr. Wildes said.

Tell the delivery person it's OK to leave the food at the door.

"Contact-less delivery is to leave the food in the package or the food outside without having to directly speak with the person or individuals. And then they go out and collect the packages without any direct interaction," Dr. Wildes said.

Once you get the food inside, she suggests a slightly different protocol.

"You take it out of the containers. Toss those containers and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water," Dr. Wildes said.

With the National Institutes of Health releasing info this week that coronavirus can live on cardboard for 24 hours and plastic surfaces for up to 72 hours, disposing of the packaging and washing your hands makes sense.

And protecting delivery people is important too.

"Good Morning America" talked to CEOs of the two largest food delivery services, DoorDash and Grubhub, to see what precautions they are taking.

"For drivers, we are in the middle of distributing over a million health kits, which include gloves and sanitizers," said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. "For consumers, this week we are defaulting all deliveries to no contact."

"We're working really hard with local jurisdictions to make sure that delivery and pickup is still available," Matt Maloney, founder and CEO of Grubhub, added.

But what about the food itself? The CDC advises that "currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmeal deliverycoronavirusu.s. & worldfood safetydelivery service
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus cancellations: Florida Keys closes
Senator under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
COVID-19: LA County issues 'Safer at Home' order amid 40 new cases
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Ridgecrest earthquake: 3.5-magnitude temblor strikes during early morning hours
Show More
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Long Beach mom who says she has coronavirus shares her experience
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Health experts send warning to youth over coronavirus risks
More TOP STORIES News