FOOD COACH

Holiday cookie class in Santa Monica offers a tasty way to get into seasonal fun

EMBED </>More Videos

A holiday cookie class offers a tasty way to get into seasonal fun by giving tips on how to bake and decorate festive cookies.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fun thing to do in December with kids of all ages is to decorate cookies. To make them look and taste good, you may need some tips from the pros.

Pastry chef Jacqui Deborja at The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica is showing her class easy, yet important tips to make holiday cookies turn out right, starting with dough.

"Make sure you don't over whip it so you don't get too many air pockets so your cookies stay nice and flat," Deborja said.

With egg and vanilla mixed well, add flour slowly.

Then put dough in between two sheets of parchment paper to roll evenly to about a quarter of an inch thick.

Deborja said you can re-roll one more time to get more cookies, but more than that makes for tough tasting cookies.

Her cut outs are cute, but don't be afraid to use the bottom of a mug or anything else in the house to make shapes.

And to avoid a cloyingly sweet cookie, Deborga said a teaspoon or two of salt into the cookie dough will make sure it has a nice balance of sweet and savory.

Royal icing made with powder sugar and meringue powder is how decorating magic happens.

"You always want to keep your royal icing covered with this plastic wrap because it dries super fast and it will get all crusty," Deborja cautioned.

She uses two different consistencies of icing to create texture. One thick to act like glue for toppings, the other thin to paint cookies with a technique known as flooding. Outline the cookie then fill in from there.

While it was still wet, Deborja put white stripes on it, then took her toothpick and added nice swirls.

Deborja said if you're not particularly good at decorating cookies, your smartest move is to make the ugly Christmas sweater.

Want to go beyond the ugly sweater? The Gourmandise School has a variety of classes to try.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood coachCircle of Healthholiday recipesbakingfun stuff
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
SoCal fitness class helps seniors stay active, connected
Dietitian explains dangers of too much alcohol during holidays
Quick, healthy recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers
Healthy Thanksgiving: recipes without gluten, dairy
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
From Chinese eats to boba treats: Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Orange
Hungry for juice and smoothies? These 5 new Los Angeles spots have you covered
Fresh New American spot Heirloom, a Modern Farmhouse opens its doors in Huntington Beach
Get turkey-focused fare and more at Alsace's new Just Turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Rain moves into Southland, bringing cool temps and winds
10 burglary suspects now in custody for targeting celebrity homes
Michigan school thinks hockey pucks could help students stop shooter
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
Riverside church building homes for the homeless
Show More
Map depicts mudslide risk in Woolsey Fire area
Woolsey Fire: Seniors share survival stories at living facility
High-ranking LA sheriff execs out as Villanueva moves in
LA City Council votes to legalize, regulate sidewalk vending
Holy Fire suspect competent to assist in his defense, judge rules
More News