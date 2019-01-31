Super Bowl recipe: Leslie Sykes shares healthy, tasty salad recipe

Planning a Super Bowl party? ABC7's Leslie Sykes shared a fresh and healthy salad recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 cucumbers
- 2 bell peppers
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 red onion
- Fresh dill
- Fresh basil
- Lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
Chop up the cucumbers, the bell peppers and half of the red onion. Cut the cherry tomatoes into halves.
Combine into a big salad bowl.
Add a few sprigs of fresh dill and fresh basil.
Squeeze lemon juice from two lemons into the bowl.
Dress the salad with olive oil and salt and pepper.
