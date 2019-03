Super Bowl recipe: Leslie Sykes shares healthy, tasty salad recipe

Planning a Super Bowl party? ABC7's Leslie Sykes shared a fresh and healthy salad recipe.Ingredients:- 2 cucumbers- 2 bell peppers- 2 cups cherry tomatoes- 1/2 red onion- Fresh dill- Fresh basil- Lemon juice (from 2 lemons)- Olive oil- Salt and pepperInstructions:Chop up the cucumbers, the bell peppers and half of the red onion. Cut the cherry tomatoes into halves.Combine into a big salad bowl.Add a few sprigs of fresh dill and fresh basil.Squeeze lemon juice from two lemons into the bowl.Dress the salad with olive oil and salt and pepper.