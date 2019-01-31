Super Bowl 53

Super Bowl recipe: Leslie Sykes shares healthy, tasty salad recipe

EMBED <>More Videos

Planning a Super Bowl party? Leslie Sykes shared her fresh and healthy salad recipe featuring a variety of colorful and tasty veggies!

By
Planning a Super Bowl party? ABC7's Leslie Sykes shared a fresh and healthy salad recipe.

Ingredients:

- 2 cucumbers
- 2 bell peppers
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 red onion
- Fresh dill
- Fresh basil
- Lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Chop up the cucumbers, the bell peppers and half of the red onion. Cut the cherry tomatoes into halves.

Combine into a big salad bowl.

Add a few sprigs of fresh dill and fresh basil.

Squeeze lemon juice from two lemons into the bowl.

Dress the salad with olive oil and salt and pepper.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsfoodsuper bowl 53super bowlfootballrecipeparty
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 53
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News