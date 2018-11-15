Taste the best food from around the world without leaving L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --One the best things about living in L.A. is that you can experience culture and food from all around the world without getting on a plane. This global, gastronomic adventure is taking your taste buds for a trip around the world, including Spain, Japan, the Philippines and more!
MOONLIGHT FOREST MAGICAL LANTERN ART FESTIVAL AT THE L.A. ARBORETUM
A fantasy of light transforms the Arboretum into an evening wonderland! Magnificent lantern art depicting exotic animals, shimmering flowers, whimsical pandas, soaring dragons and other themes create the mesmerizing experience of Moonlight Forest. Enjoy a delightful evening with family, friends or a date. Running now through January 6, 2019.
SHOJIN
Ever tried vegan sushi? Yep! That's right, foodies! VEGAN sushi! At Shojin, it's all vegan, all organic, all gluten-free, and follows the macrobiotic diet. Hidden away on the third floor of Little Tokyo Galleria, once you walk in, expect a 5-star experience! In addition to Shojin's mind blowing vegan sushi selection, be sure to try their seasonal dishes, like Shojin Wellington, the Ramen Burger and the Matcha Truffle Ramen. Shojin has a second location in Culver City. http://www.theshojin.com/
ES TODO
Take your mouth on a gastronomic world tour in just one stop! Step up to the window at Es Todo in the downtown L.A. Arts District and order "street food" from around the world. Whether you're craving a Turkish sausage sandwich or a sandwich inspired by the tastes of Hong Kong, you'll find many different flavors to choose from. Check out their menu here: https://iloveestodo.com
GENEVER COCKTAIL BAR
Located in Historic Filipino Town, Genever is a new, gin-focused bar with cocktails featuring the flavors of the Philippines. Created by three female, Filipina friends, the bar is also an homage to women speak-easy owners with décor that will take you back to the Great Gatsby, roaring '20s era!
OKIBORU
Okiboru in DTLA specializes in serving the Japanese specialty, tsukemen. Known as the "dipping ramen," the noodles are served on the side and dipped into a hot, concentrated version of a ramen broth before being loudly slurped down! Slurping is a big part of Japanese culture and it actually shows that you're appreciating the meal. Okiboru is the only tsukemen restaurant in the U.S. that makes their own noodles. Try the Yuzu Chintan, a dish traditionally only served in Japan, until now!
MASATACO
Located in Whittier, Masataco has gained a huge, word-of-mouth following by creating a large menu of delicious, vegan Mexican food along with a small menu of non-vegan dishes. Their tortillas are handmade with homemade masa and infused with organic flavors like spinach, kale, carrots, ginger, garlic and roasted beets. They also make traditional Mexican soups including pozole, albondigas and menudo, in both vegan and non-vegan versions.
OTOÑO
Otoño in Highland Park is inspired by head chef and owner Teresa Montaño's travels to Valencia, Spain. The visually beautiful space features high beamed ceilings, brick and Spanish-tiled walls and stunning murals by artists flown in from Valencia. The menu is filled with flavorful, classic Spanish tapas, paellas and raciones, with an L.A. twist. Pair your meal with an imported Spanish wine or a traditional, herbaceous Spanish Gin Tonic. https://www.otonorestaurant.com/
TRIPLE THREAT
L.A.'s only Puerto Rican food truck, Triple Threat, brings the street food versions of Puerto Rican cuisine to the streets of Los Angeles. Try classic Puerto Rican dishes like mofongo-- freshly smashed, green plantains, topped with lechon, or short rib ropa vieja. They also offer vegan versions of several menu items upon request. Click here to see where the Triple Threat Truck will be next:
POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION AT THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY
Now you can experience ancient Rome at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Pompeii: The Exhibition takes you back in time to witness the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The exhibit is almost 11,000 square feet of artifacts and casts of some of the people and animals that were preserved under 15 feet of volcanic ash since the eruption in 79 AD and discovered only 200 years ago. You can also experience Pompeii's final moments before the deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the exhibit's 4D Eruption Theatre, a chilling, but fascinating experience. Now open through April 21, 2019. For tickets and info: https://www.reaganfoundation.org/library-museum/special-exhibits/pompeii/
LA FONDA
The world's first mariachi dinner theater, La Fonda opened in 1969 with the sole purpose of celebrating Mexican Culture, and the celebration is nothing short of electric! La Fonda features powerful performances and gourmet Mexican food, along with some of the tastiest margaritas this side of the Mississippi! https://www.lafondamexicanrestaurant.com/