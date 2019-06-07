Food & Drink

Top 7 donut shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day!

SoCal is full of great donut shops, but our Eyewitness Foodies know the best ones! We reached out to seven of them, and asked them where they go for their donut fix. Their favorites are below.

We hope that you'll enjoy this mix of gourmet shops and mom & pop stores. Hopefully you'll go out and try a few for yourself! And remember, you can always share your food faves in social media with #abc7eyewitness.

And now, in no particular order, the Top 7 Donut Shops in SoCal:

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Los Angeles: Highland Park, Larchmont
www.mrholmesbakehouse.com

The Donut Man
915 E. Route 66, Glendora
www.thedonutmanca.com






Birdies
314 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
www.birdiesdtla.com





Glee Donuts & Burgers
9475 Heil Avenue, Fountain Valley
3024 W. Ball Road, Anaheim
www.gleednb.com





Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
516 W 6th Street, Los Angeles
www.astrodoughnuts.com






The Moo Gelato & Dessert Bar
7170 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
www.facebook.com/themoogelato





Paderia Bakehouse
18279 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
www.paderiabakehouse.com


Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for your donut fix? Share your donut pics with #abc7eyewitness!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouthern californiafooddessertsdonuts
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News