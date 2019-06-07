Top 7 donut shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

SoCal is full of great donut shops, but our Eyewitness Foodies know the best ones! We reached out to seven of them, and asked them where they go for their donut fix. Their favorites are below.
We hope that you'll enjoy this mix of gourmet shops and mom & pop stores. Hopefully you'll go out and try a few for yourself!
And now, in no particular order, the Top 7 Donut Shops in SoCal:
Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Los Angeles: Highland Park, Larchmont
www.mrholmesbakehouse.com
The Donut Man
915 E. Route 66, Glendora
www.thedonutmanca.com
Birdies
314 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
www.birdiesdtla.com
Glee Donuts & Burgers
9475 Heil Avenue, Fountain Valley
3024 W. Ball Road, Anaheim
www.gleednb.com
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
516 W 6th Street, Los Angeles
www.astrodoughnuts.com
The Moo Gelato & Dessert Bar
7170 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
www.facebook.com/themoogelato
Paderia Bakehouse
18279 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
www.paderiabakehouse.com
Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for your donut fix?