West Covina Porto's Bakery and Cafe opening in 1 week

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- We're one week away from the new Porto's Bakery and Cafe in West Covina.
The popular bakery will open its new West Covina location on April 30.
The chain hosted a pop-up bakery last summer to drum up excitement.
The new two-story location was built on the site of the old Crazy Horse Bikini Bar and Grill on West Garvey Avenue.
Other locations include Burbank, Glendale, Downey and Buena Park.
