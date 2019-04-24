West Covina Porto's Bakery and Cafe opening in 1 week

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- We're one week away from the new Porto's Bakery and Cafe in West Covina.The popular bakery will open its new West Covina location on April 30.The chain hosted a pop-up bakery last summer to drum up excitement.The new two-story location was built on the site of the old Crazy Horse Bikini Bar and Grill on West Garvey Avenue.Other locations include Burbank, Glendale, Downey and Buena Park.