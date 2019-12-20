A healthy gut needs good bacteria, fungi, even viruses to thrive

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum is a professor and author who wants people to know there's a lot going on in our stomachs. In fact, besides good bacteria, you need fungus, even viruses, to complete your very own microbiome.
Ghannoum is the author of 'Total Gut Balance,' a new book which may help define what is needed for gut health along with providing a better understanding of the microbiome.
He points out that mycobiology, the science of fungi is also an important element to understand for better health.
Watch the story above for more details about what type of food you can eat, as well as how stress affects your gut health.
