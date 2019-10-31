Eating yogurt daily with high fiber diet could help lower risk of lung cancer, study shows

Here's a reason to add yogurt to your daily diet.A new study finds it could help prevent cancer.Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee analyzed data from nearly 1.5 million people in the United States, Europe and Asia.They found that those who ate a yogurt every day, combined with a high fiber diet, lowered their chances of lung cancer by more than 30%. That's compared to the group who didn't eat yogurt at all and consumed the least amount of fiber.Results were found to be significant for people who never smoked and consistent across genders and ethnicity.The study's author says the association may be linked to pre-biotic and pro-biotic properties of fiber and yogurt.The study was published in JAMA Oncology.