Food & Drink

Eating yogurt daily with high fiber diet could help lower risk of lung cancer, study shows

Here's a reason to add yogurt to your daily diet.

A new study finds it could help prevent cancer.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee analyzed data from nearly 1.5 million people in the United States, Europe and Asia.

They found that those who ate a yogurt every day, combined with a high fiber diet, lowered their chances of lung cancer by more than 30%. That's compared to the group who didn't eat yogurt at all and consumed the least amount of fiber.

Results were found to be significant for people who never smoked and consistent across genders and ethnicity.

The study's author says the association may be linked to pre-biotic and pro-biotic properties of fiber and yogurt.

The study was published in JAMA Oncology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktennesseedietmedicalfoodmedical researchlung cancerstudybreakfastcancerdiets
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through South LA pallet yard
Residents allowed to return after brush fire breaks out in Fullerton
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,648 acres in red flag conditions
LAUSD sues Juul Labs
Saving money in SoCal: Expert tips to lower debt
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
All evacs lifted for Hill Fire burning in Jurupa Valley
Show More
Moreno Valley: Principal replaced at school where student died after fight
Death rate of homeless in LA County increases
LAX ride-share ban: Travelers livid after getting stuck for in shuttle
Whittier Narrows brush fire under control after burning 3 acres
Powerful winds stir up dangerous particles
More TOP STORIES News