2,000 Foot Locker stores to serve as voter registration centers

Foot Locker is teaming up with the nonprofit Rock the Vote to turn its stores into voter registration centers.

The shoe shore chain will provide kiosks in 2,00 locations nationwide where people can check their voter registration status, and, if need be, register to vote or sign up for an election day reminder.

They also have voting services available on the Foot Locker website.

The company CEO said the plan is to "inspire and empower youth culture."
