Riverside deaf football team set to celebrate its 1st CIF state title with parade

The California School for the Deaf's football team is set to celebrate a major victory with a parade in Riverside on Monday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The California School for the Deaf's football team is set to celebrate a major victory with a parade in Riverside on Monday.

The team won the 2022 CIF football eight-player state championship, earning the school its first CIF state title in any sport.

The team is now ranked ninth in the nation.

This comes after they lost last year's championship at the end of an undefeated season. This year, they moved up to Division 1 and went undefeated again.

They even faced the same team in the championship again, but this time, they won 80-26.