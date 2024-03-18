'Forgiving For Living' celebrates 25 years, honors KABC president Cheryl Fair at Culver City event

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- "Forgiving For Living" celebrates 25 years of service empowering women and this year the non-profit organization honored KABC-TV President and General Manager Cheryl Fair with the President's Award.

The organization for at-risk and marginalized girls hosted its 14th Annual Plus Awards at the Hilton Hotel in Culver City on Sunday.

ABC7's Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador served as emcee. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of "Forgiving For Living."

"ABC7 is an organization that really cares about the young women being mentored by 'Forgiving For Living,' and believes in its mission to not only help them deal with the trauma in their lives but to help them find the tools, the strength and strategies to heal and break the cycle of poverty and violence so that they can move beyond it and have a secure, productive life," Fair said.

The award comes as Fair prepares to retire at the end of March after 50 years of service with Disney and at ABC7.

Several other members from community businesses were also honored for their support of "Forgiving for Living."

To learn more about this non-profit and ways you can help, visit www.forgivingforliving.org.