Former DCFS workers seek dismissal of charges in death of 8-year-old Palmdale boy

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Unprecedented charges against Los Angeles County social workers were filed following the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez of Palmdale.

The question today is whether the felony counts against four social workers will be dismissed, reduced or stand.

The Second District California Appellate Court heard arguments from lawyers representing Kevin Bom, Stefanie Rodriguez, Gregory Merritt and Patricia Clement.

The four had been held to answer charges of felony abuse in a preliminary hearing, but in the appeal their attorneys argued that there was insufficient evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The mother and her boyfriend were convicted of the torture murder. Unlike the couple, the attorney for Department of Children and Family Services supervisor Kevin Bom argues that Bom never saw
Gabriel, did not directly physically abuse Gabriel and did not have the "duty" required by the child abuse charge.

MORE: Palmdale woman, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing

EMBED More News Videos

A Palmdale mother was sentenced to life in prison and her boyfriend was sentenced to death in the torture killing of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.



The seriousness of the charges appeared to concern the panel. They asked the lawyer representing the L.A. County District Attorney about the term "duty," and the liability of workers.

One judge asked, "Were there any other charges that you could have brought?"

The trial of the former DCFS workers has been on hold for more than a year.

Supporters of Gabriel attended the hearing.

"We need to stand up to fight. We have been six years fighting this battle," says the boy's cousin Olivia Rubio.

Prosecutors say that the four minimized evidence of abuse and violated multiple policies, reporting that safety programs at Gabriel's home were working at the time abuse was escalating.

An autopsy report showed bruises, fractures, and cuts all over his body including his groin as well as BB's embedded in his body.

If the case proceeds to trial and the defendants are convicted, they could face over 10 years in prison.

The appellate court could also dismiss the charges or reduce them to misdemeanors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeleslos angeles countychild abusetrialmurderchild deathhomicide investigationhomicidecourt casedepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Former Disney World employee accused in theft of costumes
CSU Fullerton investigating flyer containing racial slur
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast tracks child killer with SoCal ties
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Show More
VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt in NJ
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
LAFC, Galaxy go head-to-head in crosstown playoff rivalry
Santa Ana detectives find no evidence bullying led to suicide of 10-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News