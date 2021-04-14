lawsuit

Former girlfriend of Tom Hanks' son alleges 'pattern' of abuse in Texas lawsuit

EMBED <>More Videos

Chet Hanks' ex alleges pattern of abuse in Fort Bend lawsuit

RICHMOND, Texas -- The lawyers of a woman who claimed Tom Hanks' son put her through a pattern of abuse, including one incident at a Texas home, addressed a lawsuit they filed against him on her behalf.

Last month, ABC7's sister station, ABC13, reported a protective order was filed in Fort Bend County against Chet Hanks, one of the sons of the Academy Award actor.

The woman suing the 30-year-old Hanks had been in a dating relationship with him since 2019. The two shared homes in Sugar Land, a city just outside Houston, and in California.

Editor's note: Eyewitness News is not revealing the woman's identity.

The woman's lawyers, Kevin Murray and D'Angelo Lowe, claim Hanks assaulted their client while they were in a relationship. They pointed at examples of the alleged abuse, including an incident last October when she visited Hanks in New Orleans while he filmed a TV series.

The protective order also points at an incident in Sugar Land back in January that led her to contact authorities and file charges against him. The attorneys announced the civil lawsuit against Hanks was filed Monday.

In response, Hanks, through his attorney Marty D. Singer, stated the claims are false, deciding to file a lawsuit in return against her.

Still, the woman's lawyers insist Hanks must answer for the alleged abuse.

"Chet Hanks has repeatedly been seen abusing our client and needs to be held accountable for his actions, regardless of his family and their name recognition," her attorneys said in a joint statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landtom hanksentertainmenttom hanksabuselawsuitdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Virginia police threaten, pepper-spray Army lieutenant during stop
Former Rep. Katie Hill loses key ruling in nude-photo lawsuit
Family sues after CA man dies in taco eating contest
2 officers sue Trump for inciting US Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
39 fully vaccinated people get COVID in NorCal county. Doctors explain
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
LAUSD welcomes back second and third graders to campus
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem: LIVE COVERAGE
Show More
Kristin Smart case: DA discusses arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
LIVE: CDC advisers discuss how to handle J&J vaccine going forward
How bad is the toxic-waste dump off SoCal's shores?
What we know about officer who killed Daunte Wright
More TOP STORIES News