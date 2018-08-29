Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse has license suspended

The medical license of the former University of Southern California gynecologist accused of multiple allegations of sexual abuse has been suspended.More than 50 women have filed lawsuits against George Tyndall, claiming he sexually abused and molested them while he was at USC.Tyndall will not be allowed to practice while his license is suspended.USC fired Tyndall in 2016, but accusers claim the school never went to authorities to disclose complaints of sexual misconduct that dated back to 1990.