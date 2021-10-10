fort hood

Missing Fort Hood soldier hasn't been seen since Oct. 7, officials say

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen leaving her post Thursday. Since then, family and officials haven't been able to reach her.
EMBED <>More Videos

Army to release independent review of Fort Hood in December

KILLEEN, Texas -- Officials are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier who they say left her post earlier this week and hasn't been seen since.

Video above is from previous post.

According to a press release provided by Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen leaving her post on base at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.



Family members, along with officials from the base have attempted to contact Sewell, but have not been successful.

"Initial investigation appears that Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord," the press release read.

Sewell is being described as an African-American woman, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials also said Sewell did not own a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police.

Previous reporting below.

After the horrific murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in April 2020, the commander of the Army's Criminal Investigation Command promised to seize the moment to correct staffing and resource problems that led to failures in tracking and solving several cases of soldier's homicides and suicides at that base. "We can and we will do better," said Maj. Gen. Donna Martin.

More than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers died in 2020, including in multiple homicides and suicides. The death of Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found in July, and other cases prompted an independent review, which found that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems at the base. The review also concluded that the Army CID was understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing girlsoldiersfort hoodmilitarynationalu.s. & worldarmymissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORT HOOD
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
Vanessa Guillen memorial gate unveiled at Fort Hood
You may not see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
Mom of murdered Ft. Hood soldier still angry despite findings
TOP STORIES
Driver killed after trying to run people over with pickup, police say
Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights Sunday
1st mountain lion in California released back to wild dies
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores
Panic aboard flight prompts emergency landing in NYC
William Shatner's Blue Origin spaceflight delayed due to weather
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
Show More
Lyft driver claims he was beaten by 2 passengers near San Bernardino
Trooper found dead during search for suspect in several shootings
Fresno: Mom who received $4.M judgement in police shooting is arrested
Hydrogen sulfide believed to be cause of foul odor in Carson area
Goodwill SoCal's training for those with disabilities more than work
More TOP STORIES News