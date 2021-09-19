plane crash

Military aircraft crashes near Fort Worth, injuring at least 2 people

EMBED <>More Videos

Witness captures aftermath of military plane crash near Fort Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas -- A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Sunday morning in a north Texas suburb, injuring at two people and damaging multiple structures, authorities said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just outside of Fort Worth.

The aircraft, a T45 Goshawk fighter jet trainer, was north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base when two people on board ejected, according to KTVT-TV.

Three homes were damaged in the crash, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department representatives.

One of the occupants was burned by power lines and another landed in a tree as they parachuted to the ground, authorities said. One of the crew members was in critical condition, the other one was in serious condition, authorities said.

Lake Worth is a city of approximately 4,500 people northwest of the city of Fort Worth.

The aircraft was assigned to the Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville near Corpus Christi, according to a statement from the military obtained by Time Magazine National Security Correspondent W.J. Hennigan.

WFAA-TV reported that the plane crashed in the backyard of a home, and no one on the ground was injured.

Power was also knocked out to around 1,300 customers in the area.



The nearby Naval Air Station is home to military units, including Naval Air Reserve and aviation squadrons. It's also home to other military branch operations and federal contractors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthtexas newsaviationmilitaryplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
2 dead after small plane crashes in Banning
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect arrested in Iowa after couple shot in Long Beach
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
Hollywood preschool asks city for help with homeless encampment
Killer High: The Silent Crisis
Searches continue for Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie
Sam Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states
Haener lifts Fresno State to 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA
Show More
Coastal erosion in OC prompts train service shutdown, track repairs
5 hospitalized after possible street racing crash in Downey
DUI suspect arrested after vehicle drags daughter, 8, adult bystander
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president
Mourners in Inland Empire honor 2 Marines killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News