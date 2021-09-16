Family pleads for driver in hit-and-run that killed Orange County man to come forward

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three sisters and their family are mourning the loss of their youngest sibling after police said he was killed by a hit-and-run driver near Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley over the weekend.Long Kim Ta of Santa Ana, who his family affectionately called "Lang," was the only brother.His oldest sister, Van Ta Park, said everyone loved him."Lang was the best brother really anyone could ask for, like, above and beyond, and the best son, and the best uncle and friend," Park said.According to a press release by the Fountain Valley Police Department, a vehicle ran a red light on Edinger Avenue at Ward Street, hitting Long as he crossed the intersection.Police said the driver took off, heading westbound on Edinger, leaving the family with a heartbreaking void."We beg you to give us answers, beg you to give us closure and peace," Park said.It was just before 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. Long's sisters said the 34-year-old was just finishing his run at Mile Square Regional Park. Nga Arasato said that was really the only time he set aside for himself."It was like his time to do something for himself. He was on his way home and just getting started to start giving to others," Arasato said.The sisters said their little brother enjoyed his exercise, but he was most passionate about family."The biggest thing is he liked to be with his family. He liked to make people feel good," Arasato said.Police said after reviewing surveillance video, a dark-colored vehicle seen is of interest. It's possibly a 1991 to 1995 Chrysler or Dodge minivan, which may have damage on the left-front end.Still in shock Wednesday, the sisters said they found a little peace knowing their brother's heart kept beating a couple days, letting them say goodbye and allowing him to give to others until the very end.They said Long's organ donations will help save four lives."We hope his legacy lives on and the other families can have the memories that they want and deserve," Park said.Long's funeral services are scheduled for the following week.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department Traffic Bureau at 714-593-4481.