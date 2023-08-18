Caught on video: Fountain Valley liquor store owner pulls gun on would-be robber

Surveillance video captured the moment a liquor store owner in Orange County turned the tables on a suspect who attempted to rob the store.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a liquor store owner in Orange County turned the tables on a suspect who attempted to rob the store.

The incident happened Wednesday night at Cousins Liquor on Harbor Boulevard, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The owner, Jacko Sadek, was behind the counter when a man dressed in black came up with what looked like a gun and demanded money.

That's when Sadek said he noticed the gun didn't look real - so he pulled his own gun out.

"It looks like a kid and the gun looks so fake... like a plastic toy. At that time, I pulled my gun... and he just ran away," he said.

The would-be robber took off and ran to the back alley where a car was waiting, police said.

The store's owner says he was able to remain calm because two years ago he was robbed at gunpoint as well.