Fountain Valley police searching for burglar caught on video stealing from mail truck

A suspect was captured on video stealing mail from a USPS truck in a Fountain Valley neighborhood.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Fountain Valley are on the hunt for a burglar suspected of targeting mail trucks.

Neil Swaigler says he takes a walk every afternoon, but last Friday he saw something strange: a vehicle speeding through the neighborhood.

"I watched him pull in at a rather high speed, and I thought that was really unusual," Swaigler says.

When he returned home from his walk, he said his doorbell began to ring and someone was pounding on the door.

"It was the mail carrier, telling me that he got robbed," he says.

The suspect took off with a pile of mail, and the entire theft was caught on a neighbor's home security cameras.

Video showed the suspect drive up and park in front of a U.S. Postal Service truck. The suspect then apparently used a tool to unlock the back doors of the truck. He then snatches the mail.

The carrier spotted him, but the suspect got away.

Fountain Valley police confirms that seven mail trucks were burglarized within the same week in various locations across the city.

Neighbors say the same suspect came back the next day - this time in a different car, but he left before taking any mail.

Eyewitness News reached out to the U.S. Postal Service. They say they're aware of the incidents and are investigating. Suspicious activity can be reported by calling (877) 876-2455 or by visiting USPIS.gov.