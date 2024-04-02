Memorial honors workers killed when Baltimore bridge collapsed

The workers have been described as immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

BALTIMORE -- Community members put up a memorial to the workers who were killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed last week.

Two workers survived, two bodies were found in a submerged pickup, and four more men are presumed dead.

Fernando Sajche, 35, of Brooklyn, Maryland, was helping to put the finishing touches on the memorial, where flags, crosses and construction helmets were placed.

Sajche said he was a regular customer of a food truck operated by one of the victims, Miguel Luna.

Miguel Luna. Family Photo

"That's why we are surprised when we heard he was one of those guys involved in the accident," Sajche said. "That's why we are trying to get all people together to try to support. It's very hard for those people, you know, you go to work and you never know if you are going to come back."

