Rock legend Sammy Hagar honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rock legend, songwriter and guitarist Sammy Hagar was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

The Fontana native was joined during his star unveiling by family, his long-time manager and friends. His business partner Guy Fieri emceed the event.

During the ceremony, Hagar spoke about walking along the Hollywood Boulevard monument with his family when he was a kid.

"I remember seeing this thing and to think, I mean, it was just way beyond even a dream you know," Hagar said. "You have dreams, and then you have the dream that you didn't dream. This is one of those dreams that come true that I didn't dream."

During Hagar's decades-long career as a solo artist and with bands, he sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. He broke into the industry with the hard rock band Montrose, then led a multi-platinum solo career and ended up replacing David Lee Roth as the lead singer for Van Halen. He later fronted Chickenfoot, and now his latest super group, The Circle.

Among his most memorable hits as a solo artist was "I Can't Drive 55," and some of his biggest with Van Halen included "Right Now," and "Why Can't This Be Love."

The star is located at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., across from Fieri's restaurant. Hagar's star is number 2,779 on the Walk of Fame.